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NWO FAST PACED with HORRIFIC SORROWS COMING - GET IN THE 'ARK' NOW
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32 views • March 25, 2022
GET IN THE 'ARK' NOW
SLAVES_FOR_THE_EARTH_ZECH.14_NUKES__Everything is coming out in the open. Plans these criminals made years ago are now happening. The Bible is perfectly accurate. According to scripture there is a coming seven year period, called the tribulation. Daniel said there will be ten (kings) regions, instead of nations, with the antichrist ruling over the one world global government (Rev 13). It will entail world war III. Horrific sorrows for humanity, along with massive earthquakes, an EMP, plagues and famines. After, the tribulation period, Yahshua returns with His saints, to fight the luciferian demonic realm in the Meggedo Jezreel valley in Israel. (Rev 16 & 19)
Zechariah tells about Jerusalem being a trembling cup with all the nations coming against it. Yahweh will take them all out. (Zech chapter 12).
1_https://shema-ministriesjerusalem.weebly.com/___Free_Download_the_BiBle_at_e-sword.net___EVERYTHING NEEDED_to study the Bible in an enjoyable and enriching manner. All Bibles, commentaries, dictionaries, … everything is just a click away!__Romans 10:13__“For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.”
SLAVES_FOR_THE_EARTH_ZECH.14_NUKES__Everything is coming out in the open. Plans these criminals made years ago are now happening. The Bible is perfectly accurate. According to scripture there is a coming seven year period, called the tribulation. Daniel said there will be ten (kings) regions, instead of nations, with the antichrist ruling over the one world global government (Rev 13). It will entail world war III. Horrific sorrows for humanity, along with massive earthquakes, an EMP, plagues and famines. After, the tribulation period, Yahshua returns with His saints, to fight the luciferian demonic realm in the Meggedo Jezreel valley in Israel. (Rev 16 & 19)
Zechariah tells about Jerusalem being a trembling cup with all the nations coming against it. Yahweh will take them all out. (Zech chapter 12).
1_https://shema-ministriesjerusalem.weebly.com/___Free_Download_the_BiBle_at_e-sword.net___EVERYTHING NEEDED_to study the Bible in an enjoyable and enriching manner. All Bibles, commentaries, dictionaries, … everything is just a click away!__Romans 10:13__“For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.”
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