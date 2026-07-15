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Dr. Rima Laibow: Discontent Rising as Globalists Approach Endgame via Regulatory Capture
Geopolitics & Empire
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Dr. Rima Laibow discusses the urgent threat of global totalitarianism and the "regulatory capture" of nations by technocratic elites. The dialogue explores how international organizations like the UN exert control through biometric IDs, surveillance, and environmental mandates to erode personal sovereignty. Dr. Laibow argues that modern political movements and even some alternative media figures are infiltrated by controlled opposition designed to neutralize effective resistance. To counter this, she urges the public to demand national laws comply strictly with constitutional protections and calls for individuals to reject a psychologically engineered state of helplessness and reclaim their digital and physical autonomy.


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About Dr. Rima E. Laibow

Rima E. Laibow, M.D. is a graduate of Albert Einstein College of Medicine (1970) who believes passionately in the right of Americans to choose their own health paths. She has practiced drug-free, natural medicine for 50 years by seeking the underlying cause of every illness and ailment and treating that root cause.


*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
vaccinesungenocidenwoglobalismcontrolled oppositionkennedywhotyrannydemocracydemocideworld governmentinjectionwefcovidgreat reset
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