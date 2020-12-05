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A Match Made in HELL! Want to Date Satan? I would not recommend it!
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43 views • December 05, 2020
Dating site Match.com has made an ad with Satan and a Silly Woman. In the ad she asks Satan where he is from. He says hell and she says "Me Too"! You will end up in HELL with Satan if you have this mentality!
Please help and support the ministry. https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
Escape a burning Hell - https://www.online-ministries.org/salvation
Renounce Satan and all Curses - https://www.exposingsatanism.org/renounce-curses-blood-oaths-and-satan/
Please help and support the ministry. https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
Escape a burning Hell - https://www.online-ministries.org/salvation
Renounce Satan and all Curses - https://www.exposingsatanism.org/renounce-curses-blood-oaths-and-satan/
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