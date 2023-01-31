A Protest Against the Supply of Leopard Tanks to Ukraine is taking place in Austria. - ENG Text

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A protest against the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine is taking place in Austria
Dozens of activists gathered outside the German embassy in Vienna to protest against the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine. According to the protesters, the supplies will lead to an escalation of the conflict.
"The supply of Leopard tanks is a crazy escalation with a very big potential to intensify the conflict. This conflict does not just tend to a global conflict, it is already a global conflict. The potential is very dangerous," the organizer of the rally said.