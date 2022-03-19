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Giving praise & glory to the Most High God! Hallelujah!
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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21 views • March 19, 2022
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ church. Their website is www.sdcministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org).

Welcome to the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church’s Sabbath worship services, which were held on Sabbath morning, March 19, 2022, in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines. As part of our worship services, I encourage everyone to give praises and glory to their Creator, God or Jesus Christ.

You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:

Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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fathergodholy spiritjesus christtestimonyyeshuapraisesonelohimgodheadhallelujahpraises
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