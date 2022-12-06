OP Freedom
Dec 3, 2022
Tony Pantalleresco: Anti Nano Device
How To Make The Anti-Nano Device
Anti-Nano Device Anti Nano Bucket
https://www.observablereality.com/anti-nano-device-anti-nano-bucket/
Make your own nano extraction bucket.
https://independz.wixsite.com/antinano-set-up-pail
Link below to YouTube comments with more information
https://youtu.be/yVyfRVq_SC0
Telegram https://t.me/OPFreedom
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GfDLsQSkt3zX/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1yk42y-how-to-make-the-anti-nano-device-important-links-below-the-video.html
