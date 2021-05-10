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Immune Support with Ho'oponopono
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43 views • May 10, 2021
Use stereo headphones. Frequencies to support the immune system and flush lymphatic toxins. Based on theories from Royal Rife's research. Heart tone frequencies for Love and Ho'oponopono subliminals added. Integrated with a soundscape of a beach shoreline. Compression does not allow for the full audio and scalar energy effects.
A free full strength audio only version is available here: https://www.neuralsync.org/downloads/immune-support-hooponopono/
More Wellness & Sound Therapy ➜ https://www.neuralsync.org/downloads-store/
For best effectiveness, hydrate with water while listening.
This is for experimental and entertainment purposes only and is not intended to diagnose, treat, prevent or cure any disease or disorder.
A free full strength audio only version is available here: https://www.neuralsync.org/downloads/immune-support-hooponopono/
More Wellness & Sound Therapy ➜ https://www.neuralsync.org/downloads-store/
For best effectiveness, hydrate with water while listening.
This is for experimental and entertainment purposes only and is not intended to diagnose, treat, prevent or cure any disease or disorder.
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