The Biggest Psy-Op in 100 Years Just Happened in Broad Daylight!

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In order to successfully take advantage of the natural hope that people feel, an operation needs to take place. Not a PHYSICAL operation but a PSYCHOLOGICAL one. An operation on the mind. With mental surgical precision, psychological operators use their most effective tool. The razor-sharp scalpel of propaganda.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/QgTotTYK190/
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