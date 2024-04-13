Create New Account
Why the Elites WANT You to Be POOR
High Hopes
Glenn Beck


Apr 12, 2024


Elites, especially on the Left, always say they want to help the poor…but then, they turn around and sell out blue collar workers while encouraging illegal immigration! In fact, economic turmoil is making MORE people poor. But that’s exactly what they want, argues “Second Class” author Batya Ungar-Sargon. She joins Glenn to make the case that the elites “want everybody to be poor because they control the college-educated and the poor…that’s how the Democrats win.” Plus, she explains what the working class actually wants, and it sounds a lot like a certain presidential candidate…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yw7T1SOqLaE


economycontrolpoorelitessecond classglenn beckworking classbatya ungar-sargoncollege-educated

