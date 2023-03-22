When they blame Putin for starting the war, show them this.The war started in 2014 at the hands of the CIA controlled Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko:
Watch Poroshenko in Oct 2014, speaking of the Russian speaking population in Donbass:
“Our children will go to schools and kindergartens — their children will sit in basement bomb shelters."
And he was not kidding.
