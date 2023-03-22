Create New Account
When they blame Putin for starting the war, show them this. The war started in 2014 at the hands of the CIA controlled Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko:
Be Children of Light
Published 15 hours ago

Watch Poroshenko in Oct 2014, speaking of the Russian speaking population in Donbass:

“Our children will go to schools and kindergartens — their children will sit in basement bomb shelters."


And he was not kidding.

russiawarukrainecensorhip by tv media

