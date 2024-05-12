The Moment Israeli Air Strikes hit Jabalia Camp in Gaza - May 11, 2024

I' m sharing this video from 'Middle East Eye' on YouTube, from May 11, 2024.
Al Jazeera reporter Anas al-Sharif was reporting on an Israeli air strike that hit the Jabalia camp in Gaza when another air strike struck the same area as firefighters and paramedics were trying to save the injured and recover the bodies of those killed by the initial strike.
