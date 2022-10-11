My teenage daughters were doxxed at the Planned Parenthood where Mark Houck prayed

Ashley Garecht is the mother of two teenage daughters who were doxxed on Twitter by Pennsylvania State Rep. Brian Sims for praying in front of the Planned Parenthood where Mark Houck defended his teenage son from a pro-abortion protester. At an October 7, 2022 rally of pro-life and pro-freedom advocates in Philadelphia, Garecht describes how the harassment of pro-lifers is unlawfully sanctioned and now pushed by the government and calls for the removal of Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

