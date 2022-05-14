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IT'S TIME TO PREPARE TO MEET GOD (WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODY TURNS CHINA SKY RED)METEOR DEBRIS
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595 views • May 14, 2022
Creatrix 13.
For more info go to Brandon's channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDv96plIk794UzfYnsAcYnQ | "IT'S TIME TO PREPARE TO MEET GOD" (WORMWOOD-PLANET X SYSTEM BODY TURNS CHINA SKY RED)PLANET X SOON TO MAKE ITS APPROACH BY EARTH+THE SUN/MULTIPLE METEOR DEBRIS CAME IN OVER VENEZUELA+MULTIPLE OTHER PLACES (GET READY-SOON MILLIONS WILL COME)/WORMWOOD- THE FIERY RED DRAGON(PLANET X) WITH TONS OF FIERY ASTEROIDS SEEN OVER KANSAS-MISSOURI USA/TWIN TAILED DAVE DOBBS ASTEROID COMET BODY OVER AUSTRALIA-GET FOOD+WATER NOW (IS JESUS CHRIST YOUR MESSIAH? DECISION TIME IS "NOW"!!!!/READ ALL BELOW. Today is now 5/10/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights: BREAKING NEWS coming out of China 3 nights ago... Skies there shocked thousands of people at night who witnessed their sky turn blood red...blood red from the iron oxide dust coming down from nemesis the destroyer/dwarf star of the planet x system also known as the black star or earth's twin sun. As a planet x system body also can be seen lighting China's sky up in the middle of the night.... Also more footage of a twin tailed planet x system comet-asteroid object, one of many part of the planet x system seen over Australia... Multiple asteroid/meteor debris have come in. Multiple debris came in over Venezuela and other places also. As earth's going through a massive asteroid debri field related to a separate planet x system body...though the main debris from planet xs tail will soon be inbound by the millions and will hit globally... Putin in Russia is said to be going into surgery soon for cancer and is "supposedly handing power over to another psychotic guy that helps leads Putin's government only for a short time as was reported just 2-3 days ago...though I heard he was sick over a month ago... So we will see what happens though I feel Putin will stay in power fulfilling Ezekiel 38+39 bible prophecy when Russia will invade Israel breaking the soon coming 7 year false peace treaty the antichrist will fully set up and oversee... No the antichrist isn't trump or any prince or king... Wanna know who then see down my videos... Also planet x system bodies passing the sun caught by me on NASAs secchi space camera footage that watches around the sun.. Plus more...Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/0kIkrQ9sFqJH/
For more info go to Brandon's channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDv96plIk794UzfYnsAcYnQ | "IT'S TIME TO PREPARE TO MEET GOD" (WORMWOOD-PLANET X SYSTEM BODY TURNS CHINA SKY RED)PLANET X SOON TO MAKE ITS APPROACH BY EARTH+THE SUN/MULTIPLE METEOR DEBRIS CAME IN OVER VENEZUELA+MULTIPLE OTHER PLACES (GET READY-SOON MILLIONS WILL COME)/WORMWOOD- THE FIERY RED DRAGON(PLANET X) WITH TONS OF FIERY ASTEROIDS SEEN OVER KANSAS-MISSOURI USA/TWIN TAILED DAVE DOBBS ASTEROID COMET BODY OVER AUSTRALIA-GET FOOD+WATER NOW (IS JESUS CHRIST YOUR MESSIAH? DECISION TIME IS "NOW"!!!!/READ ALL BELOW. Today is now 5/10/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights: BREAKING NEWS coming out of China 3 nights ago... Skies there shocked thousands of people at night who witnessed their sky turn blood red...blood red from the iron oxide dust coming down from nemesis the destroyer/dwarf star of the planet x system also known as the black star or earth's twin sun. As a planet x system body also can be seen lighting China's sky up in the middle of the night.... Also more footage of a twin tailed planet x system comet-asteroid object, one of many part of the planet x system seen over Australia... Multiple asteroid/meteor debris have come in. Multiple debris came in over Venezuela and other places also. As earth's going through a massive asteroid debri field related to a separate planet x system body...though the main debris from planet xs tail will soon be inbound by the millions and will hit globally... Putin in Russia is said to be going into surgery soon for cancer and is "supposedly handing power over to another psychotic guy that helps leads Putin's government only for a short time as was reported just 2-3 days ago...though I heard he was sick over a month ago... So we will see what happens though I feel Putin will stay in power fulfilling Ezekiel 38+39 bible prophecy when Russia will invade Israel breaking the soon coming 7 year false peace treaty the antichrist will fully set up and oversee... No the antichrist isn't trump or any prince or king... Wanna know who then see down my videos... Also planet x system bodies passing the sun caught by me on NASAs secchi space camera footage that watches around the sun.. Plus more...Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/0kIkrQ9sFqJH/
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