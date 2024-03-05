Create New Account
JD Farag - Prophecy Update 20240303 What Are We Fighting For Again?
JD Farag


March 3, 2024


Prophecy Update 2024-03-03

What Are We Fighting For Again?


Pastor JD answers the question of “What are we fighting for again?” as it relates to Christian Nationalism (CN) and the New Apostolic Reformation (NAR) false prophecies.


Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLys3cWdzbnc5P2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=


prophecyprophecy updatefightingjd faragnarnew apostolic reformationcnfalse prophecieschristian nationalistm

