Growing in the Desert: Compost, Plants & Perfect Weather!

In this episode of Occupy the Land, Donna takes center stage on our Arizona desert homestead, layering lightweight rabbit compost—praised as “the bestest ever”—onto raised garden beds for a nutrient-rich, cold-compost boost that attracts fruit flies but promises quick results. With perfect 70s-80s daytime and 50s nighttime temps, she plants heirloom, non-GMO starters including lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, kale, broccoli, and peppers, aiming for seed-saving and fresh eats. We discuss past aquaponics experiments, shade cloth strategies, and the importance of daytime warmth with nighttime cool for growth. Meanwhile, Ernie wraps up workshop organization post-fire rebuild and plans dome progress, celebrating the greening desert and our off-grid journey toward food independence!