LOCKED & LOADED: U.S. - Trump Targets Iran – War Imminent?

War with Iran appears imminent: Warnings issued!
Multiple reports suggest we could be hours away from a U.S. strike on IRAN.
Plus today's top stories with Rick Walker on Maverick News:
* Expert analysis on the situation in Iran, and Ukraine with Mike Pekarek
* Broader analysis of U.S. operations around CUBA and Venezuela
* The Politics behind the war talk. Is there a chance for peace?
