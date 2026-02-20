LOCKED & LOADED: U.S. - Trump Targets Iran – War Imminent?

War with Iran appears imminent: Warnings issued!

Multiple reports suggest we could be hours away from a U.S. strike on IRAN.





Plus today's top stories with Rick Walker on Maverick News:





* Expert analysis on the situation in Iran, and Ukraine with Mike Pekarek

* Broader analysis of U.S. operations around CUBA and Venezuela

* The Politics behind the war talk. Is there a chance for peace?





Please support our channel by subscribing, and donate if you able to support our journalism at:

https://www.freedomreporters.com

or

https://www.maverickdonations.com





#iran, #military, #usa,