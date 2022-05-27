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LEAKED China's Plan to Attack USA by November & Reason for Shanghai Lockdown? - (JR Nyquist Interview) - 052622
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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359 views • May 27, 2022
Starts at 2 minutes.
Thanks to Man In American on YT for creating this video and for this interview, so that I could share. To Sort Through to Find the Truth.
The following is from his channel.
https://youtu.be/I_YmaIswEE4
LIVE AT 2PM ET: Leaked audio from a meeting of China’s war generals reveals detailed plans for a land invasion of the United States sometime by the end of the year. What indicators do we see that the CCP is preparing for war? Are war machines and a wartime economy already being prepped for a last-ditch attack before they crumble? This is going to be a VERY important interview that you won't want to miss.

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