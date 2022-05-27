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LEAKED China's Plan to Attack USA by November & Reason for Shanghai Lockdown? - (JR Nyquist Interview) - 052622
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359 views • May 27, 2022
Starts at 2 minutes.
Thanks to Man In American on YT for creating this video and for this interview, so that I could share. To Sort Through to Find the Truth.
The following is from his channel.
https://youtu.be/I_YmaIswEE4
LIVE AT 2PM ET: Leaked audio from a meeting of China’s war generals reveals detailed plans for a land invasion of the United States sometime by the end of the year. What indicators do we see that the CCP is preparing for war? Are war machines and a wartime economy already being prepped for a last-ditch attack before they crumble? This is going to be a VERY important interview that you won't want to miss.
Today’s show is brought to you by RiseTV, where it’s our mission to awaken, uplift, and unite America—one show at a time. Get your free trial of RiseTV: https://bit.ly/3jLYL6x
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To learn about investing in gold visit http://goldwithseth.com, call 877-646-5347.
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Thanks to Man In American on YT for creating this video and for this interview, so that I could share. To Sort Through to Find the Truth.
The following is from his channel.
https://youtu.be/I_YmaIswEE4
LIVE AT 2PM ET: Leaked audio from a meeting of China’s war generals reveals detailed plans for a land invasion of the United States sometime by the end of the year. What indicators do we see that the CCP is preparing for war? Are war machines and a wartime economy already being prepped for a last-ditch attack before they crumble? This is going to be a VERY important interview that you won't want to miss.
Today’s show is brought to you by RiseTV, where it’s our mission to awaken, uplift, and unite America—one show at a time. Get your free trial of RiseTV: https://bit.ly/3jLYL6x
Follow Man in America on Telegram: https://t.me/maninamerica
To learn about investing in gold visit http://goldwithseth.com, call 877-646-5347.
Save up to 66% at https://MyPillow.com using Promo Code MAN
FOLLOW, WATCH, & LISTEN:
Website: https://maninamerica.com/
Telegram: https://t.me/maninamerica
PodBean: https://maninamerica.podbean.com/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ManInAmerica
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/maninamerica
Gab: https://gab.com/ManInAmerica
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ManInAmerica
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/maninamerica
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ManInAmericaUS
Parler: https://parler.com/user/ManInAmerica
SafeChat: https://safechat.com/channel/27767132...
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6SBszdk...
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