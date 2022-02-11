The Chinese Are Watching Canadian Truckers Standing Up for Freedom

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02/07/2022 Bannon (War Room): The Chinese are watching. The sickening phoniness of the global media and the woke corporations kowtowing to this transnational criminal organization (CCP), while in Canada and the capitol in Ottawa, working class truckers standing up for liberty and freedom.