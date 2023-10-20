Create New Account
Grace Corps Overturning the Verdicts of Hell against Israel
Grace Corps
Published Yesterday

After being in Israel during the war in Gaza, I was aware of a heavy blanket of cursing that has been released by the Hamas supporters throughout the nations.  Israel is Jehovah's inheritance. 

Keywords
oppressionappeals courtverdicts of hellcovenant with jehovah

