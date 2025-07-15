In a crushing blow to Britain, Russian forces have just successfully seized a British Navy spy drone flying over Russian territory. This was announced by a fighter from the Central Forces unit with the call sign "Advocate" to RIA Novosti on July 14, 2025. Russian fighters intercepted, neutralized, and seized the spy drone from their collection of captured NATO hardware. The seized UAV in good condition, is a decommissioned naval target drone previously used by the British Royal Navy. Equipped with a jet engine, with a cruising speed of around 110 km/h and an 8-kilogram warhead, the drone is later converted by Ukrainian forces into an attack drone. In the daring aerial operation, the Russian fighters executed a precision soft landing to avoid an explosion, then recovered it for intelligence analysis.

The intact trophy was then transferred for analysis to the Special Operations Center “Bars-Sarmat.” This trophy isn't just about hardware—it's a psychological victory that demonstrates the Russian Armed Forces' ability to turn Western technology against its creators, resulting in a significant setback for Britain. NATO is increasingly drawn into conflict with Russia, provoking Russia to retaliate and launch a war by showering Kiev with every piece of equipment it needs. However, Western leaders are inadequate and unprepared to execute American deep state plan to destroy Russia. So far, it seems impossible to defeat Russia and remains safe alone, as evidenced by the burning of the equipment they have shipped, adding some to the military's trophy collection.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net