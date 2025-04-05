Aleister Crowley & devil worship in the music industry

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to RicoRozy





Occultist and satanist Aleister Crowley believed in the antichrist motto of “do as thy wilt”. He was an evil man who was looked upon by a few entertainers in the music industry.





In Ephesians 2:2, the apostle Paul mentions that spirit that works in the children of disobedience comes from the prince of the power of the air, who is satan. Today’s music comes from prince of the power of the air, as shown in this video. The Illuminati, which was created by the Vatican’s Jesuits in 1776, is under satan’s influence.





In 1 John 2:15-16, we’re reminded to “Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man love the world, the love of the Father is not in him. For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh, and the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life, is not of the Father, but is of the world.





As with the music industry where the devil receives homage, he also wants to be worship on the ‘venerable day of the sun’ or Sunday, which is his day. Sunday is a day on which sun gods were worshipped. Nowhere is Sunday found in the Bible as the day of rest. This is what the Vatican says about Sunday:





“Sunday is our MARK of authority [...] the church is above the Bible, and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact.” — Catholic Record of London, Ontario, September 1, 1923.





The Vatican is the first beast of Revelation 13 and Sunday is her mark, hence, the mark of the beast. The RFID chip is not the mark; it will be in all likelihood be the technology that will be used to enforce the mark (Sunday) of the beast (Vatican) on the masses who will be ‘scanned’ to worship on Sunday as the Vatican’s day of rest.





If Sunday is not the day of rest of the Most High, then what is His holy day? Exodus 20:8-11 says that the seventh day is the Sabbath of the Most High. In Isaiah 58:13, the Creator calls the Sabbath “My holy day”.





Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington