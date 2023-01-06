Used Antminer S9K Hash Board | Antminer Repair Parts

If a hash board of the ASIC Antminer S9k fails, the hash rate of the miner will decrease, or even become zero. You can replace the damaged hash board by purchasing a high-quality S9k hash board, which will provide the same performance, thereby reducing costs and losses.All S9k hashrate boards will undergo rigorous testing and cleaning before shipment to ensure the normal operation of the hashrate boards received by customers. Please feel free to consult our account manager for details.
Product Details:
https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1088
#AntminerS9K #HashBoard #hashrate
