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Riley Waggaman: Kicked Out of Russia for Realizing Multipolar BRICS is WEF Carbon Copy?
Geopolitics & Empire
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Riley Waggaman discusses his recent expulsion from Russia after his partner was interrogated by the FSB and handed a 25-year entry ban for unspecified national security reasons. The discussion critiques both West and East, arguing that the same Davos globalist technocracy is present in the BRICS nations through initiatives like CBDCs and carbon markets. Waggaman contends that the SMO has only served to further integrate Ukraine into the Western sphere while domestic freedoms in Russia are increasingly restricted. The dialogue highlights the perceived disingenuousness of alternative media figures who provide uncritical support for the Kremlin's policies.


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Edward Slavsquat Substack https://edwardslavsquat.substack.com


About Riley Waggaman

Edward Slavsquat is a moniker sometimes used by Riley Waggaman, an American writer and journalist who has lived in Russia for close to a decade.


He has contributed to many websites, including Anti-Empire, Russian Faith, Brownstone Institute, Unlimited Hangout, and Geopolitics & Empire. He worked for Press TV, Russia Insider, and RT before going solo.


You can follow him on Twitter here. Email: riley (dot) waggaman (at) gmail.com


Also, follow Edward Slavsquat on Telegram for exciting (usually daily) Russia-related news updates!


*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
iranrussiaglobalistsisraelglobalismcontrolled oppositionukrainesocial credittechnocracygazaalternative mediabricsmultipolarmultipolaritysmo
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