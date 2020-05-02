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Under the Wire presents a COVID-19 review with David Crowe of the Infectious Myth Podcast
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113 views • May 02, 2020
Due to overblown CDC fear tactics, hospital staff in Northern Italy assumed that everyone who was admitted was a COVID-19 patient and listed them as such even with no testing. They administered powerful drugs before having a valid diagnosis, and the side effects of those drugs were assummed to be COVID-19 symptoms, which caused the fear to snowball. David also points out that due to limitations of the RT-PCR test, it's possible that EVERY positive test result was a FALSE positive.
David is co-host and co-founder of the podcast, How Positive Are You?, and the host of The Infectious Myth on the Progressive Radio Network (prn.fm). His paper, Flaws in Coronavirus Pandemic Theory, is a must-read. We discussed problems with testing for COVID-19 and why we can't necessarily believe what we hear when it comes to reported statistics.
Video courtesy Under the Wire and No Compulsory Vaccination https://www.facebook.com/nocompulsoryvaccination
https://www.nocompulsoryvaccination.com/
David is co-host and co-founder of the podcast, How Positive Are You?, and the host of The Infectious Myth on the Progressive Radio Network (prn.fm). His paper, Flaws in Coronavirus Pandemic Theory, is a must-read. We discussed problems with testing for COVID-19 and why we can't necessarily believe what we hear when it comes to reported statistics.
Video courtesy Under the Wire and No Compulsory Vaccination https://www.facebook.com/nocompulsoryvaccination
https://www.nocompulsoryvaccination.com/
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