BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

You Are Loved! Be LOVE and LIGHT in Jesus Christ All Year Long
Toward The Mark
Toward The Mark
2 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 2 days ago

There was a time that all Keith wanted in the world was to lay down roots in a home church where he could bring friends in to become family in The Gospel of Jesus Christ by The Gospel that Jesus Christ preached. Now, that is exactly what exists thanks, in part, to this space. In watching it unfold, another, even more ambitious, dream was formed in Keith's (now our) heart – to share with others this adventurous life sold out to Jesus Christ, giving our life testimony with the lessons we've learned along the way.

Join us in building the Family of God in Christ Jesus, and together we will reach more souls and fan the flame in more Hearts and Lives as we "press Toward The Mark for the Prize of the High Calling of God in Christ Jesus (Philippians 3:13-14)"! 

#Faith  #PressTowardTheMark  #HolySpiritBringsTruthWeFindBetweenTheLinesOfGodsHolyWrittenWord

*********************

WHERE TO FIND US (Check out TTM resources and send us your testimonies and prayer requests.)

- Our Website: https://towardthemark.com 

- Sign up for our newsletter: [email protected]

- Get access to a copy of Keith's first audio book, "Letters From The Front": [email protected]/lftfbook

- Send an email request for Keith's second book, "Overcoming Intimidation": [email protected]/overcoming...

- Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/KeithAndBrenda 

- Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/keithandbrendalee 

- YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TOWARDTHEMARKINC.-ji5qh/featured

- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KeithShealysTowardTheMark/ 

- Email Us: [email protected]

- To drop us a line:

PO Box 1152 , Yorktown, VA 23692-1152

- To support us through PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=Z8REL84ZKMT8Y 

- The music of Keith Shealy & TowardTheMark is available by request for a financial gift amount of your choice… music projects “Between The Lines” and “Toward The Mark” on CDs are now in stock.

**********************

#towardthemark

Keywords
celebrationsaviorlovelightprophecychrist jesuslordson of manfulfilledmother marydecember 25light of the worldchrist childbethlehem stargospel truthin the city of davidborn this daygod personifiedheaven came to earth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iran conducts surprise missile drills amid rising tensions with Israel

Iran conducts surprise missile drills amid rising tensions with Israel

Kevin Hughes
Kremlin denies reports of plans to &#8220;restore Soviet influence&#8221;

Kremlin denies reports of plans to “restore Soviet influence”

Belle Carter
Trump&#8217;s Greenland gambit sparks diplomatic crisis as Denmark summons U.S. envoy

Trump’s Greenland gambit sparks diplomatic crisis as Denmark summons U.S. envoy

Belle Carter
EU cracks down on independent journalism: Euractiv banned from commission briefings

EU cracks down on independent journalism: Euractiv banned from commission briefings

Kevin Hughes
Sacrificing prosperity for propaganda? Study shows net-zero plan could crush Canada&#8217;s GDP by 6.2%

Sacrificing prosperity for propaganda? Study shows net-zero plan could crush Canada’s GDP by 6.2%

Willow Tohi
Ukraine&#8217;s drone strikes cripple Russian energy infrastructure

Ukraine’s drone strikes cripple Russian energy infrastructure

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy