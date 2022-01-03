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Leaked Chinese Documents detail ATROCITIES yet we STILL turn a blind eye?
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71 views • January 03, 2022
Glenn Beck.
Recently leaked Chinese documents detail mass atrocities against the Uighur people that the world SHOULD pay attention to…yet big businesses, big tech, and world elites continue to turn a blind eye to China and its government. But, Glenn asks, what price are we willing to pay in exchange for business, trade, and money from the communist nation? Because, if we fail to act, we WILL lose our souls. So, how much is YOUR soul worth?
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9w8wN-WtLPU
Recently leaked Chinese documents detail mass atrocities against the Uighur people that the world SHOULD pay attention to…yet big businesses, big tech, and world elites continue to turn a blind eye to China and its government. But, Glenn asks, what price are we willing to pay in exchange for business, trade, and money from the communist nation? Because, if we fail to act, we WILL lose our souls. So, how much is YOUR soul worth?
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9w8wN-WtLPU
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