BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Artificial Intelligence The Law & YOU - What You Need To Know - Podcast Interview with Stephen Klein
The Body House Chronicles
The Body House Chronicles
427 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • December 24, 2019
VERY INFORMATIVE interview on Artificial Intelligence and How It Works. Although, this podcast has an audience that is mostly lawyers, Stephen Klein knows a lot about AI and gives us a great general understanding.

Find the original NextLaw Podcast Interview on Soundcloud here:
https://soundcloud.com/nextlaw/a-primer-on-artificial-intelligence
Visit they're site here: https://www.nextlaw.com/podcasts/

----------------------------------------------------

Thank you for your interest in The Body House..

CUSTOM erotic MP3s and Voiceover here - https://www.getindiebill.com/store/list/TheBodyHouse

OR on Niteflirt - https://www.niteflirt.com/The%20Body%20House
---------------------------------------------------------------
The Body House Main Site - http://thebodyhouse.biz/
Bodywork & Healing Sessions - https://thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
----------------------------------------------------------------

SOCIAL MEDIA
Twitter - https://twitter.com/dyannbridges
Switter - https://switter.at/@DyannBridges
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thebodyhouse1/
Tryst - https://tryst.link/massage/dyann-bridges

CONNECT and Join the fringe - https://confirmsubscription.com/h/i/CD6F0D6A24C9B45C
ALL LINKS - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1

The Body House Chronicles - https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/

The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe...

At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics. Each is a multi-billion dollar market that is overlooked by the mainstream media. We need to be talking about these topics.

If you're a provider or a business owner in one of these 3 industries, ​consider becoming a contributor. Dyann would love to have you.
Keywords
aiartificial intelligenceelon muskneuralinkartificial intelligence the lawstephen kleinpodcast interviewhow does ai workneural networksai controls your mindai and alan turingwho created aihow will ai affect the futuremusk is a hypocritgoogle ceo wants us all hooked to ai
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Blood “sleep signature” tied to up to 71% lower risk of some digestive cancers

Blood “sleep signature” tied to up to 71% lower risk of some digestive cancers

Cassie B.
U.S. Looks Into Potential of Thorium Molten Salt Reactors to Turn Nuclear Waste into Fuel

U.S. Looks Into Potential of Thorium Molten Salt Reactors to Turn Nuclear Waste into Fuel

Edison Reed
NASA&#8217;s 1.5-Ton Swift Space Telescope Faces Uncontrolled Reentry as Orbit Rapidly Decays

NASA’s 1.5-Ton Swift Space Telescope Faces Uncontrolled Reentry as Orbit Rapidly Decays

Edison Reed
Dietary Inflammation Linked to Poorer Cardiovascular Health in Hypertensive Adults, Study Finds

Dietary Inflammation Linked to Poorer Cardiovascular Health in Hypertensive Adults, Study Finds

Coco Somers
Report Says China Could Launch First Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier

Report Says China Could Launch First Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier

Edison Reed
Potassium Bromate in U.S. Baked Goods: Cancer Concerns, Foreign Bans and State Action

Potassium Bromate in U.S. Baked Goods: Cancer Concerns, Foreign Bans and State Action

Zoey Sky
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy