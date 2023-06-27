JOE BIDEN EXPOSED!

JOE BIDEN ADMITS HE SOLD STATE SECRETS IN THIS SHOCKING VIDEO. WHY ISN'T THIS GUY IN A PADDED ROOM OR A JAIL CELL RIGHT NOW? JOE IS A TRAITOR BECAUSE OF THE MILLIONS OF DOLLARS HE'S TAKEN FROM CHINA AND OTHER COUNTRY'S. AMERICA IS THE LAUGHING STOCK OF THE WORLD RIGHT NOW. NO WONDER SHE'S MYSTERY BABYLON AND ALMIGHTY GOD IS DESTROYING HER NOW...WAKEUP PEOPLE...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.