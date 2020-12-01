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Where Did the Flu Go?
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113 views • December 01, 2020
***YOUTUBE BANNED THIS VIDEO***
Scientists are apparently "baffled" by the seeming disappearance of the flu this year. An infection that has been with the human race for centuries (if not longer), has seen a 98% plummet this year. The Southern hemisphere, which is already past its peak flu season, essentially skipped the flu this year. So where did it go?
The mainstream media would have you believe that the flu has disappeared because of the tyrannical lockdown measures from the Covid crisis. They say that masks, social distancing and the eradication of the things that make us social beings has had the positive effect of getting rid of an annoying yearly infection.
But how likely is this? Viewers of our show now the multitude of reasons that the lockdown measures don't work for Covid, so why would they work for influenza?
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we explore the many more likely reasons the flu has "disappeared".
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
Scientists are apparently "baffled" by the seeming disappearance of the flu this year. An infection that has been with the human race for centuries (if not longer), has seen a 98% plummet this year. The Southern hemisphere, which is already past its peak flu season, essentially skipped the flu this year. So where did it go?
The mainstream media would have you believe that the flu has disappeared because of the tyrannical lockdown measures from the Covid crisis. They say that masks, social distancing and the eradication of the things that make us social beings has had the positive effect of getting rid of an annoying yearly infection.
But how likely is this? Viewers of our show now the multitude of reasons that the lockdown measures don't work for Covid, so why would they work for influenza?
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we explore the many more likely reasons the flu has "disappeared".
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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