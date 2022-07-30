Bidens Clown World #2: Headlines - July 19, 2022

Biden's Clown World In 3-Minutes: The Democrats' idiocracy, which is always a 3-ring circus of corruption, incompetence & power lust. The end result is an increasing societal disorder & culture breakdown - currently, aka 'Biden's Clown World'.

Snapshot headline evidence of why Democrats do not deserve to be placed into legislative or bureaucracy authority positions at the Federal, State & Local levels.

News headlines grabbed from articles from July 17-19, 2022. Music: Beethoven - Symphony No.9 in D minor Op.125 - IV. Final, www.musopen.org; Link to clownworld#2 front & back images: https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2022/07/the-week-in-pictures-tacox-edition.php; Cover page & background - Desktop Wallpapers II - ojdo.de 1920 × 1080

https://dailycaller.com/2022/07/18/analysis-breakfast-tacos-democrats-losing-latino-hispanic-voters/

https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/stacey-lennox/2022/07/18/confidence-in-law-enforcement-to-prevent-mass-shootings-plummets-n1613719

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/07/17/poll-more-americans-plan-on-voting-for-republican-candidates-in-november/amp/

https://dailycaller.com/2022/07/18/healthcare-ceo-salary-average-provider-covid-19-coronavirus/

https://capitalresearch.org/article/george-soros-and-teachers-unions-behind-bidens-radical-title-ix-changes/

https://www.foxnews.com/us/portland-site-massive-george-floyd-protests-ravaged-violent-crime-since

https://thepoliticalinsider.com/msnbc-analyst-malcolm-nance-says-the-left-may-have-to-fight-their-trump-supporting-neighbors/

https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2022/07/18/bidens-latest-scheme-to-provide-nationwide-abortion-is-pure-desperation-n596983

https://www.fox5ny.com/news/has-the-big-apple-gone-rotten-odor-complaints-in-nyc-hit-all-time-high

https://www.nationalreview.com/news/pain-beyond-the-pump-democrats-climate-agenda-poses-major-threat-to-state-budgets/

https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/nicholas-fondacaro/2022/07/18/whoopi-declares-us-just-bad-saudi-arabia-roe-overturned

https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/robert-spencer/2022/07/17/jill-breaks-out-the-violin-for-joe-he-had-so-many-hopes-n1613625

https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2022/07/17/overwhelming-evidence-joe-biden-lied-had-dozens-of-meetings-with-hunter-bidens-business-partner-n1613536

https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2022-07-14/california-rooftop-solar-pv-panels-recycling-danger

https://freebeacon.com/democrats/dem-staffers-unionize-citing-poor-pay-and-pervasive-sexual-harassment/

https://www.axios.com/2022/07/19/democrats-crime-police-law-enforcement

https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/house-democrats-push-bill-add-four-seats-supreme-court

https://www.theblaze.com/news/dhs-disinformation-board-shut-down

https://dailycaller.com/2022/07/18/biden-transgender-health-and-human-services-rachel-levine-empower-kids-sex-changes/

https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/russia-ridicules-bidens-trans-and-non-binary-appointees

https://thepostmillennial.com/bidens-covid-coordinator-says-its-time-to-go-back-to-masking

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/07/18/white-house-wont-say-whether-u-s-is-entering-a-recession/

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-07-19-media-keeping-covid-delusion-alive-hospital-officials-its-hype.html

https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/chris-queen/2022/07/19/according-to-the-media-its-unfair-for-bidens-polling-to-reflect-economic-woes-n1613948



