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Prophecy sounds crazy at first: Willem Felderhof and 108morris108 in September 2019
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212 views • May 23, 2021
When this interview was published by 108morris108 on Youtube in September 2019, Willem Felderhof sounded like a crazy doom merchant. It is uncanny how prophetic he sounds now. A lesson for the future.
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