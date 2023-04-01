WARNING - The Supposed "TikTok Ban" is Actually a Dystopian Hellscape in Disguise!

[Mirrored] The TikTok ban you've been hearing about in the corporate news is a complete Trojan horse. Behind it is actually a proposed legislation which would give the government COMPLETE CONTROL OF ALL FORMS OF COMMUNICATION, especially on the internet. Written in deliberately sweeping and vague language, this control would bypass all normal legal process. Enormous fines and jail sentences would be enabled for using the internet in a myriad of ways you now consider normal.

