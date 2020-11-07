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ASHLEY BIDEN'S REVEALING DIARY, HUNTER UPLOADS VIDEO'S TO PORNHUB & IS HE SINGING TO THE F.B.I.? {MIRROR}
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281 views • November 07, 2020
As this video is posted Hunter Biden may well be under questioning and singing like a canary with Attorney General William Barr. As for me, as much as I want to believe it I am withholding my thoughts, but sometimes the mud sticks to the wall. I have been crying out loud for the FBI and related law enforcement to do something about Hunter Biden's 'Laptop From Hell' since it came to light by Rudy Giuliani and War Room - Pandemic two weeks ago. There is so much going on with this Hunter Biden Story that in the end will leave the United states looking like a battlefield during the first Civil War. It will be an interesting next 4 day's leading up to the 2020 US Election. I hope that (as with many) I can soon say 'I told you so' in a great way, until then I am just going to leave you with: "I told you". Peace out. P.S. If you did give yourself up Hunter... you did the admirable thing and now it is time for your Father to do the same thing.
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Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for Sensual Living & Survival Tips: thebodyhouse.biz/body-house-sign-up-page
Social Media & Important Links - linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
What is FBSM? - thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
Healing Bodywork Sessions - thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Relaters Manual - thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Erotic Storytelling - thebodyhouse.biz/erotic-story-by-dyann-bridges-kamalas-mata-baba-a-tale-of-voyeurism/
Interviews With Erotic Providers - thebodyhouse.biz/category/interviews-with-sex-energy-psychic-experts-the-body-house-chronicles/
Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
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