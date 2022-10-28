Recent gains for freedom, Agenda 2030 resistance and the how to avoid burn out or isolation.

In this podcast, I speak with Mark Friesen who is a Canadian Patriot, former Corrections Officer, Small Business Owner and PPC Candidate for Saskatoon. We discuss how to oppose Agenda 2030 and why we all must all contribute fearlessly. We review some recent wins for freedom in New York and the EU and cover the new Premier of Alberta's recent announcements which are inspiring other political leaders. We discuss how to avoid being gripped by fear or obsessed with prepping and taking a balanced approach to avoid burning out or becoming too isolated. We talk about how a focus on maintaining community and strong friendships and how intelligent and persistent resistance will win the fight.



