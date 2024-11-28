The Evidence – Conclusion

/************************************************************************************

In these videos are explained, even from an astronomical point of view,

that the return of Jesus Christ is imminent.

Please share this informations that are completely free and without any copyright.

Thank you

************************************************************************************/









After all this evidence that matches what Jesus said 2000 years ago, it is difficult not to have faith in what will happen.

But we are human, and we are put to the test. The best solution is to study thoroughly and compare to see for ourselves.

It is tiring for everyone to use their own time and energy and their own mind to understand, to study and to delve deeper.

However, this is a sign that each of us gives to the One above us, of the interest we have in spiritual things.





The oil in the parable of the 10 Virgins is precisely linked to knowledge, to the importance we give to a certain event or person.

The foolish virgins gave little importance and did not take the oil, the wise ones took it and put it in jars to preserve it.





We must give the right importance to the one who gave us this wonderful life that he deserves.

This will lead us to be people who have reached a higher spiritual level, and will be our salvation.









The video clip series “the Evidence” explains what is really happening in these particular times and what future events will be.

The videos are divided into two groups: the first deals with exceptional astronomical events that will happen and the second the Biblical signs of the end times.

The studies both lead to an epochal conclusion: the return of Jesus is imminent.