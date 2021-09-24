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Jessica Rose PhD Adverse Events Reporting VAERS What does the Data Tell Us
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101 views • September 24, 2021
Jessica Rose, PhD, discusses vaccine safety from the VAERS data system. She discusses the magnitude of adverse effects, the issue of under-reporting, the question of causality between an adverse event and a vaccination and the extent to which causality can be established, using the Bradford Hill Criteria. She also discusses their effectiveness and then answers some questions from the audience.
Dr. Jessica Rose is from Ontario, Canada. She holds degrees in applied mathematics, immunology, computational biology, molecular biology and biochemistry. You can find an updated report and additional information here: https://covexit.com/vaers-what-do-the-data-tell-us/
Dr. Jessica Rose is from Ontario, Canada. She holds degrees in applied mathematics, immunology, computational biology, molecular biology and biochemistry. You can find an updated report and additional information here: https://covexit.com/vaers-what-do-the-data-tell-us/
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