Houthis Emerge Victorious From Battle With U.S.

The Yemeni Houthis (Ansar Allah) have emerged victorious from their recent battle with the United States, which left Israel on its own.

The battle began on March 15 when the U.S. military resumed strikes on Yemen. President Donald Trump stated at the time that the operation was a response to the Houthis’ repeated attacks on Israel-affiliated shipping in the Red Sea.

The group resumed strikes on Israel just three days later as the Israeli military renewed its offensive in the Gaza Strip.

On May 4, the Houthis launched what they described as “a hypersonic ballistic missile” at Ben Gurion Airport in central Israel. The missile bypassed Israel’s entire air defense array, in addition to an American THAAD battery, before hitting the airport. Six people were reportedly wounded.

The successful missile strike forced the airport to halt operations for a while, with some airlines suspending flights for days.

Later on the same day, the group announced that it will be imposing “a comprehensive air blockade on Israel.”

In response, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Israel will retaliate against both the Houthis and Iran at a time and place of its choosing.

On May 5, some 20 fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force (IAF) dropped 50 munitions on targets in the western Yemen province of al-Hodeidah in an initial response to the missile strike. The al-Hodeidah port and a concrete factory in the nearby city of Bajil were hit. Two people were killed and at least 42 others were wounded.

The next day, Israel launched a more extensive attack against Yemen, mainly targeting the capital, Sanaa.

Dozens of IAF fighter jets bombed Sanaa International Airport, destroying its runway, key facilities and several passenger planes. The strikes also targeted multiple power stations around the capital and cement factory in the city of ‘Amran. No casualties were reported.

Late on May 6, Trump announced a ceasefire with the Houthis. The Houthis were quick to declare that their operations against Israel will continue.

Following Trump’s announcement, the U.S. Navy revealed that an F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet, worth nearly $70 million, went overboard after an unsuccessful attempt to slow it down upon landing on the USS Harry S. Truman. The aircraft carrier led the operation against the Houthis.

The very next day, the Houthis launched two drones at Ilan and Asaf Ramon International Airport in southern Israel and another at a “vital target” close to the city of Tel Aviv in the center of the country. At least one of the drones was intercepted by the IAF.

The drone attack left no doubts about the Houthis’ victory over the U.S. Now, the Israelis will have to face the group, some 2,000 kilometers away from their border, on their own.

