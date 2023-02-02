It's an Abrams Killer┃Russian Modernized 'SHTURM-SM' Tank-Killer System Prepares to Enter the Battle

Anti-tank systems based on lightly armored crawler transporters appeared in the 1950s of the last century. In March 1976, one of the most advanced anti-tank self-propelled systems "Shturm" was put into service, capable of destroying all modifications of NATO tanks even today. However, time does not stand still and Russian engineers continued to improve this complex. As you know, "tanks don't fight tanks." And although this tactical rule is regularly violated, and tank duels sometimes occur in conflicts, this is more likely a coincidence or a command oversight. There are plenty of other means to deal with the heavy tanks of the enemy, and if these means are used skillfully enough, then it does not come to direct tank confrontation at all. Army aviation (attack aircraft and helicopters) is considered the most effective tank killer. In the 21st century, attack unmanned ariel vehicles (UAVs) also began to be considered an effective means of fighting against tanks.

Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN

