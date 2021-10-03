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Agave Power Greening the Desert in Mexico [Part 1]
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42 views • October 03, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/10/03/the-billion-agave-project.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art3HL&cid=20211003&mid=DM1008930&rid=1281831668
The Billion Agave Project is a game-changing, ecosystem-regeneration strategy adopted by several innovative Mexican farms in the high-desert region of Guanajuato
The system produces large amounts of agave leaf and root stem — up to 1 ton of biomass over the eight- to 10-year life of the plant
When chopped and fermented in closed containers, this plant material produces an excellent, inexpensive (2 cents per pound) animal fodder
This agroforestry system reduces the pressure to overgraze brittle rangelands and improves soil health and water retention, while drawing down and storing massive amounts of atmospheric CO2
The goal of the Billion Agave campaign is to plant 1 billion agaves globally to draw down and store 1 billion tons of climate-destabilizing CO2
The Billion Agave Project is a game-changing, ecosystem-regeneration strategy adopted by several innovative Mexican farms in the high-desert region of Guanajuato
The system produces large amounts of agave leaf and root stem — up to 1 ton of biomass over the eight- to 10-year life of the plant
When chopped and fermented in closed containers, this plant material produces an excellent, inexpensive (2 cents per pound) animal fodder
This agroforestry system reduces the pressure to overgraze brittle rangelands and improves soil health and water retention, while drawing down and storing massive amounts of atmospheric CO2
The goal of the Billion Agave campaign is to plant 1 billion agaves globally to draw down and store 1 billion tons of climate-destabilizing CO2
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