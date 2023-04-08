Create New Account
QHHT session: Journey Through Time & the New Earth
Soul Healing Essentials
Published a day ago
This QHHT session took place in August of 2018, where we meet a dinosaur, a young man about to become the tribe elder and a wise old monk. We discuss the New Earth and the ancient modalities that will once again be made new.

Big thank you to my beautiful client for this session.

