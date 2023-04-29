U.K ADMITS JAB IS KILLING Young Adults: Record SURGE In DEATHS Among Young People CATASTROPHIC

There were 30% more deaths than expected in the U.K. last year.

Steve Kirsch is back with Stew to report on the shocking new numbers acknowledged by the British government.

Covid-19 is supposed to affect old people more than young people.

However, new numbers show deaths in young adults is 3 times higher than in the elderly.

There are mysterious excess deaths in the U.K. and in Canada that are officially unexplained.

The only real explanation is that the Covid-19 “vaccines” are causing young people across the U.K. to die suddenly.

Some who are clearly vaccine injured and riddled with health problems refuse to consider or admit the Covid vaxx caused their illnesses.

The Big Pharma controlled media is censoring both Tucker Carlson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

A doctor who specializes in Lymes disease reported that 90% of his patients who got vaccinated have seen their conditions get much worse.

The list for Nuremberg 2.0 continues to get longer as we move closer to holding these murders accountable.

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network