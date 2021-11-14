Canadian Dr. Patrick Phillips: They are Coming for the Kids

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Dr. Patrick Phillips is a family and emergency physician in Ontario Canada. He joins Laura-Lynn Thompson to explain why the experimental COVID “vaccine” should NOT be given to children and why myocarditis (one of many severe and common adverse reactions from the clot shot) is so dangerous. He also warns that the Canadian government is currently coercing children into getting the experimental COVID injection, while at school and without parental consent! Dr. Phillips recommends parents in Canada pull their children out of school to protect them.
Laura-Lynn & Friends full hour long interview: https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9/PatrickPhillips---12-November-2021_EDIT:9