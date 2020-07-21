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New Thoughts | Change Your Life
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9 views • July 21, 2020
Dr. Group covers his top 5 New Year's resolutions that will change your life forever.
Top 5 Resolutions:
1. Cleanse Your Body Every Year
2. Daily Meditation
3. Daily Spiritual Development
4. Daily Personal Development
5. Healthy Diet, Environment, and Exercise
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Green Body Cleanse here for 30 days! ➤➤ http://ghc.us/bodycleanse-pdf
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Spiritual Speakers:
Joel Osteen
Joyce Meyer
Les Brown
Ishwar Puri
-------
Personal Development Speakers:
Jim Rohn
Anthony Robbins
Zig Ziglar
Jim Kwik
Napoleon Hill
Wim Hof
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's Global Healing Center's mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
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Subscribe to Global Healing Center’s YouTube Channel!: http://ghc.us/1wp
Like Dr. Group: http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
-------
Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/GHChealth
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The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
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#motivationalvideo
#motivationalspeech
#motivation
#riseup
#believe
#drgroup
#globalhealingcenter
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
Top 5 Resolutions:
1. Cleanse Your Body Every Year
2. Daily Meditation
3. Daily Spiritual Development
4. Daily Personal Development
5. Healthy Diet, Environment, and Exercise
-------
Green Body Cleanse here for 30 days! ➤➤ http://ghc.us/bodycleanse-pdf
-------
Spiritual Speakers:
Joel Osteen
Joyce Meyer
Les Brown
Ishwar Puri
-------
Personal Development Speakers:
Jim Rohn
Anthony Robbins
Zig Ziglar
Jim Kwik
Napoleon Hill
Wim Hof
-------
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's Global Healing Center's mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
-------
Subscribe to Global Healing Center’s YouTube Channel!: http://ghc.us/1wp
Like Dr. Group: http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
-------
Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalHealin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/globalheali...
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/GHChealth
--------
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing Center and their partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
-----
#motivationalvideo
#motivationalspeech
#motivation
#riseup
#believe
#drgroup
#globalhealingcenter
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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