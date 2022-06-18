Corruption and Fraud: The FDA and the CDC Laundered Moderna's Data on Children for Them

Between May of last year and May of this year, the FDA and CDC put their best fixers on the case (Matt Oster, Tom Shimabukuro, and John Sue at the CDC) to whittle and throw away data to make the safety signal shrink down to a more manageable 7% to 50% increased risk of myocarditis, and they chopped it up in various ways to make sure that it was not statistically significant.

So this FDA risk/benefit document essentially says, "Just ignore those 26 high-quality studies from around the world that unanimously showed an increased risk of myocarditis. Our fixers said there's only a small signal, so we're good. We can proceed."

Dr. Toby Rogers: "Every time that I think I'm too cynical, it turns out that I'm not cynical enough."

Full Video: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/06/the-pharmaceutical-cartel-an-attack-on-our-children-dr-naomi-wolf-joins-chd-video-interview/ref/8/?campaign=Fox