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ANOTHER EXAMPLE OF WHY HOMOSEXUALITY CANNOT TOLERATE CHRISTIANITY
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60 views • July 13, 2021
Homosexuality advocates are not about tolerance. They are about using the coercive power of the state and its corporate sponsors to compel adoration of their favored perversions, with no regard (and certainly no tolerance) for the biblical worldview that recognizes their preferred perversions as the life- and culture-killing things that they are. This is why the "Forces of Tolerance" cannot help but destroy any culture they are allowed to dominate.
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