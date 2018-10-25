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10/25/18 #SSP-TM Hil_ary Big Reveal At The Halloween Ball? #MAJESTIC+
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19 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
10/25/18: News wars rage around us with the Fake devices sent to America's most wanted and with the release of a popular disclosure movie debuting on Halloween, 2018. Frights abound in the disclosure community, but not just the "funny" kind. A masquerade ball on Halloween to celebrate a new film about a secret space program that supposedly abducts young people and inducts them into m_labs programs ....well, that really is scary!
Is Hillary half reptile? Smile...
https://babylonbee.com/news/hillary-clinton-releases-dna-test-results-proving-shes-only-half-lizard-person/
https://thedivinefrequency.com/2018/10/02/majestic-masquerade-on-halloween-disclosure-documentary-release-and-graphic-novel-party/
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2018/10/majestic-masquerade-on-halloween-disclosure-documentary-release-and-graphic-novel-party/
Here's the offical trailer from Orchard Movies:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q4TjJPx-QtM
Dark Journalist confronted the "TM" issue in the G-related disclosure community last Friday:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4wRhONQq5J0&;t=2s
Joe from the Carolinas did a great YT spoof on the "TM" issue:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xuhKDNDLDxs&;t=614s
Here is who really controls the company:
https://www.nasdaq.com/symbol/gaia/institutional-holdings
Thanks to everyone for your awesome support for You Are Free TV! I love your comments, your prayers and that you share the videos. I hope soon to have the support to be able to participate more in the chat and to livestream and go live on radio format. Please keep up with the prayer wave and be free in your thoughts and choices. We ARE the ones who can truly shift the paradigm away from the control freak death/power families/cults. Here we go! WWG1WGA!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! Stay strong and clear in the #STORM. Do not fear, WE ARE FREE!
10/25/18: News wars rage around us with the Fake devices sent to America's most wanted and with the release of a popular disclosure movie debuting on Halloween, 2018. Frights abound in the disclosure community, but not just the "funny" kind. A masquerade ball on Halloween to celebrate a new film about a secret space program that supposedly abducts young people and inducts them into m_labs programs ....well, that really is scary!
Is Hillary half reptile? Smile...
https://babylonbee.com/news/hillary-clinton-releases-dna-test-results-proving-shes-only-half-lizard-person/
https://thedivinefrequency.com/2018/10/02/majestic-masquerade-on-halloween-disclosure-documentary-release-and-graphic-novel-party/
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2018/10/majestic-masquerade-on-halloween-disclosure-documentary-release-and-graphic-novel-party/
Here's the offical trailer from Orchard Movies:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q4TjJPx-QtM
Dark Journalist confronted the "TM" issue in the G-related disclosure community last Friday:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4wRhONQq5J0&;t=2s
Joe from the Carolinas did a great YT spoof on the "TM" issue:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xuhKDNDLDxs&;t=614s
Here is who really controls the company:
https://www.nasdaq.com/symbol/gaia/institutional-holdings
Thanks to everyone for your awesome support for You Are Free TV! I love your comments, your prayers and that you share the videos. I hope soon to have the support to be able to participate more in the chat and to livestream and go live on radio format. Please keep up with the prayer wave and be free in your thoughts and choices. We ARE the ones who can truly shift the paradigm away from the control freak death/power families/cults. Here we go! WWG1WGA!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! Stay strong and clear in the #STORM. Do not fear, WE ARE FREE!
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