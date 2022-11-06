DR. JANE RUBY SHOW - ARDIS and ADAMS - BLOW OPEN TRUTH - on MASS GENOCIDE - 110422

I'm sharing this video from Stew Peters Network with description.

DR. JANE RUBY SHOW - Dr's ARDIS AND ADAMS - BLOW OPEN TRUTH ON MASS GENOCIDE - 110422

On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane welcomes two powerhouse patriots and C19 mass genocide experts, Dr. Bryan Ardis and Health Ranger Mike Adams to review their recent findings on synthetic animal venom proteins and the toxic radioactive contents of the C19 shots and in the white clots found by embalmers. Both experts will answer many of your questions. We have come a long way to understand this attack on humanity! This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter truth in medicine.

