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Pelosi Ukraine Scam Unravels with Associate Facing Jail Time
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130 views • April 05, 2022
When it comes to corrupt foreign business dealings using high profile parents, Hunter Biden has become the national mascot. However, another powerful political dynasty is facing scrutiny for its dealings in Ukraine. One America's Chief White House Correspondent Chanel Rion has this from Washington.
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