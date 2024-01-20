Create New Account
"God's Children Are Not For Sale" Matt Osbourne, Global Operations Ambassador - OUR Rescue
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
Published 20 hours ago

Human trafficking is the 2nd largest profitable illegal industry in the United States. Matt Osbourne, Global Operations Ambassador with OUR Rescue joins Patriot Strong podcast and shares how YOU can make a difference in stopping crimes against children.

Helpful websites:

Ourrescue.org - cybertipline.org - netsmartz.org

human trafficking hotline 1888-373-7888

childrentraffickingpatriothelpdo somethingrescueadvocateoutreachpatriot strongour rescue

