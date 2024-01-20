"God's Children Are Not For Sale" Matt Osbourne, Global Operations Ambassador - OUR Rescue

Human trafficking is the 2nd largest profitable illegal industry in the United States. Matt Osbourne, Global Operations Ambassador with OUR Rescue joins Patriot Strong podcast and shares how YOU can make a difference in stopping crimes against children.
Helpful websites:
Ourrescue.org - cybertipline.org - netsmartz.org
human trafficking hotline 1888-373-7888
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.