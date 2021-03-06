Planet Earth Co Banned YouTube Content Updates Through Hemped Eyes:

Recent events and or videos set to groovy tunes.

Soundtrack:

1.) Audio clip from A Knight's Tale Weighed & Measured pt 1.



2.)A New Day, Artist Unknown; Video Clip by Russ Francis entitled: Open Your Eyes.



3.) Walking in the Sand, by the Shangri-Las



4.) Oh No, by Capone, Syrebral Vibes mix



5.) Oh No, Capone, Lito's Way (explicit)



6.) Aria "Il Dolce Suono" opera entitled, Lucia di Lammermoor composed by Gaetano Donizetti. Singer: Inva Mula plus some synthetic vocals



7.) Dang Me, Roger Miller



8.) You Can't Rollerskate Through a Buffalo Herd, by Roger Miller



9.) Audio clip from A Knight's Tale, Weighed & Measured, part 2, God Save You..



10.) End bit of Disney's Alice in Wonderland song, Golden Afternoon, sung by Kathryn Beaumont and Disney Studio Chorus

Video Compiler:

Mrs. Hempstress is a humbly grateful hempreneur offering hempducation & help to raise consciousness. Cannabis: a superfood which helps decalcify pineal gland; Anti everything (practically) to include ANTIVIRAL; Heals both the air & soil as it grows. It secures the world's fiber, food, fuel, & medicine supply thus our very independence. Cannabinoids acts on all vertebrate's endocannabinoid systems to maintain homeostasis in body, air, & soil. Hemp is the non psychoactive form of cannabis. Taken away in 1937. Briefly reappearing, see Victory for Hemp. Re legalized hemp, 2018.

Let's raise consciousness. Take back our global SOVEREIGNTY #tipthescale #lovebomb #moreofusthanthem #SquirrelArmy #smallaccountsmatter #mrshempstress #hempstressoftheroc #GodWins

Brighteon: MrsHempstress

Cash app: pause for the cause & help me keep on keepin' on: $MrsHempstress

Clouthub: @Mrs.Hempstress

discord.gg/nJtWbHVQFJ

Gab: @MrsHempstress

SafeChat: @mrshempstress

youtube.com/user/doodoonarnar

✌❤🖖tenfold to all divine immortal souls having a physical experience.

Potcast channel: anchor.fm/mrs.hempstress



Hempster Educational Plan Suppressed by BigTech & NYS:

www.governor.ny.gov/sites/governor.ny.gov/files/archive/assets/documents/102212_fingerlakeshearing/MichaelJosephIuliucciJrTestimony.pdf