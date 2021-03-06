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Planet Earth Co Banned YouTube Content Updates Through Hemped Eyes:
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30 views • March 06, 2021
Recent events and or videos set to groovy tunes.
Soundtrack:
1.) Audio clip from A Knight's Tale Weighed & Measured pt 1.
2.)A New Day, Artist Unknown; Video Clip by Russ Francis entitled: Open Your Eyes.
3.) Walking in the Sand, by the Shangri-Las
4.) Oh No, by Capone, Syrebral Vibes mix
5.) Oh No, Capone, Lito's Way (explicit)
6.) Aria "Il Dolce Suono" opera entitled, Lucia di Lammermoor composed by Gaetano Donizetti. Singer: Inva Mula plus some synthetic vocals
7.) Dang Me, Roger Miller
8.) You Can't Rollerskate Through a Buffalo Herd, by Roger Miller
9.) Audio clip from A Knight's Tale, Weighed & Measured, part 2, God Save You..
10.) End bit of Disney's Alice in Wonderland song, Golden Afternoon, sung by Kathryn Beaumont and Disney Studio Chorus
Video Compiler:
Mrs. Hempstress is a humbly grateful hempreneur offering hempducation & help to raise consciousness. Cannabis: a superfood which helps decalcify pineal gland; Anti everything (practically) to include ANTIVIRAL; Heals both the air & soil as it grows. It secures the world's fiber, food, fuel, & medicine supply thus our very independence. Cannabinoids acts on all vertebrate's endocannabinoid systems to maintain homeostasis in body, air, & soil. Hemp is the non psychoactive form of cannabis. Taken away in 1937. Briefly reappearing, see Victory for Hemp. Re legalized hemp, 2018.
Let's raise consciousness. Take back our global SOVEREIGNTY #tipthescale #lovebomb #moreofusthanthem #SquirrelArmy #smallaccountsmatter #mrshempstress #hempstressoftheroc #GodWins
Brighteon: MrsHempstress
Cash app: pause for the cause & help me keep on keepin' on: $MrsHempstress
Clouthub: @Mrs.Hempstress
discord.gg/nJtWbHVQFJ
Gab: @MrsHempstress
SafeChat: @mrshempstress
youtube.com/user/doodoonarnar
✌❤🖖tenfold to all divine immortal souls having a physical experience.
Potcast channel: anchor.fm/mrs.hempstress
Hempster Educational Plan Suppressed by BigTech & NYS:
www.governor.ny.gov/sites/governor.ny.gov/files/archive/assets/documents/102212_fingerlakeshearing/MichaelJosephIuliucciJrTestimony.pdf
Soundtrack:
1.) Audio clip from A Knight's Tale Weighed & Measured pt 1.
2.)A New Day, Artist Unknown; Video Clip by Russ Francis entitled: Open Your Eyes.
3.) Walking in the Sand, by the Shangri-Las
4.) Oh No, by Capone, Syrebral Vibes mix
5.) Oh No, Capone, Lito's Way (explicit)
6.) Aria "Il Dolce Suono" opera entitled, Lucia di Lammermoor composed by Gaetano Donizetti. Singer: Inva Mula plus some synthetic vocals
7.) Dang Me, Roger Miller
8.) You Can't Rollerskate Through a Buffalo Herd, by Roger Miller
9.) Audio clip from A Knight's Tale, Weighed & Measured, part 2, God Save You..
10.) End bit of Disney's Alice in Wonderland song, Golden Afternoon, sung by Kathryn Beaumont and Disney Studio Chorus
Video Compiler:
Mrs. Hempstress is a humbly grateful hempreneur offering hempducation & help to raise consciousness. Cannabis: a superfood which helps decalcify pineal gland; Anti everything (practically) to include ANTIVIRAL; Heals both the air & soil as it grows. It secures the world's fiber, food, fuel, & medicine supply thus our very independence. Cannabinoids acts on all vertebrate's endocannabinoid systems to maintain homeostasis in body, air, & soil. Hemp is the non psychoactive form of cannabis. Taken away in 1937. Briefly reappearing, see Victory for Hemp. Re legalized hemp, 2018.
Let's raise consciousness. Take back our global SOVEREIGNTY #tipthescale #lovebomb #moreofusthanthem #SquirrelArmy #smallaccountsmatter #mrshempstress #hempstressoftheroc #GodWins
Brighteon: MrsHempstress
Cash app: pause for the cause & help me keep on keepin' on: $MrsHempstress
Clouthub: @Mrs.Hempstress
discord.gg/nJtWbHVQFJ
Gab: @MrsHempstress
SafeChat: @mrshempstress
youtube.com/user/doodoonarnar
✌❤🖖tenfold to all divine immortal souls having a physical experience.
Potcast channel: anchor.fm/mrs.hempstress
Hempster Educational Plan Suppressed by BigTech & NYS:
www.governor.ny.gov/sites/governor.ny.gov/files/archive/assets/documents/102212_fingerlakeshearing/MichaelJosephIuliucciJrTestimony.pdf
Keywords
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